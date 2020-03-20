Newly Carved Stone

To the south-east of the Minster in York, beside the Queen's Path, the Minster Stonemasons have a compound where they carve and prepare new stonework to be installed on the Minster to replace old and badly corroded carved stonework. This is one of quite a few pieces ready to ne installed.



Unfortunately none of the stonemasons were at work while I was there. I enjoy seeing the experts at work.



The rock used in the Minster is a relatively soft limestone originally quarried near Tadcaster, around 10 miles to the west of York. It was then moved by boat down the River Wharfe and up the River Ouse. That quarry is now closed, and the stone used today for renewals comes from France.



Ian