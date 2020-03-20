Previous
Next
Newly Carved Stone by fishers
Photo 1401

Newly Carved Stone

To the south-east of the Minster in York, beside the Queen's Path, the Minster Stonemasons have a compound where they carve and prepare new stonework to be installed on the Minster to replace old and badly corroded carved stonework. This is one of quite a few pieces ready to ne installed.

Unfortunately none of the stonemasons were at work while I was there. I enjoy seeing the experts at work.

The rock used in the Minster is a relatively soft limestone originally quarried near Tadcaster, around 10 miles to the west of York. It was then moved by boat down the River Wharfe and up the River Ouse. That quarry is now closed, and the stone used today for renewals comes from France.

Ian
20th March 2020 20th Mar 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
383% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise