Late Afternoon Sky by fishers
Photo 1407

Late Afternoon Sky

Taken a few days ago, I liked the rather dreamy flowing patterns in these clouds. The sun is uner there somewhere too.

Since then we have had lots of blue sky. Typical, ideal weather conditions to go out when we can't!

Ian
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
gloria jones ace
Love the light and tones in this neat image
March 26th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
beautiful
March 26th, 2020  
