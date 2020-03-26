Sign up
Photo 1407
Late Afternoon Sky
Taken a few days ago, I liked the rather dreamy flowing patterns in these clouds. The sun is uner there somewhere too.
Since then we have had lots of blue sky. Typical, ideal weather conditions to go out when we can't!
Ian
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
2
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
1407
photos
72
followers
41
following
385% complete
View this month »
1400
1401
1402
1403
1404
1405
1406
1407
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
23rd March 2020 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
cloud
,
york
gloria jones
ace
Love the light and tones in this neat image
March 26th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
beautiful
March 26th, 2020
