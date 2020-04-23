Homestead Park reopens!

Yesterday I had to have a walk to the pharmacy near Clifton Green. I had read online earlier that Homestead Park was reopening, so I went to see if it had opened and how busy it was. It was open, and not too busy, so I was able to enjoy a walk through the gardens. Some of the facilities remain closed - the childrens play area, the toilets and the car park - but that will help to keep numbers of visitors lower.



Near the western edge of the park is a quiet and secluded space around a pond, with a large and varied selection of shrubs, bushes and trees around it, and that is where I took this shot.



Ian