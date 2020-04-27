For many years tulips have been a popular flower, both in the garden and as a cut flower in the home. I can't match the vast displays in the photos taken by Ferry ( @pyrrhula ) but I did like this single specimen that I found in the Homestead Park.
It is five days since the Homestead Park reopened, and I had feared that it might be busy, but it was not too bad, and everyone was maintaining their 2 metres apart. All the benches had been taped so no chance to sit, just the opportunity to take daily exercise in beautiful surroundings.
Purple tulips bring back fond memories of visiting Geneva in 2012 when our daughter Lucy was there as part of her university course. Purple tulips seemed to be everywhere in the city, and for some reason I never got a shot of one that I was happy with. I am happier with this one.