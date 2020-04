Bluebells

Another find in the Homestead Park yesterday. I don't think they are Britidh bluebells, the flowers are rather wide for that, but I'm not sure what variety they are.



I did like seeing the lovely blues of these bluebells. One of the joys of this time of year is to walk through a bluebell wood, but I'm not aware of one close enough to home for me to walk to during my daily exercise.



Ian