What Lockdown Looks Like

This is part of the main A19 road into York, looking in the York direction, and approaching a normally very busy junction. Traffic often queues back from the junction past where I'm stood. At busy times it can be almost as fast to walk into town than travel in on motorised transport. It is about a mile (1.6km) from here into the city centre and traffic can take up to half an hour to get there from here.



Now things are very different. I walked to the pharmacy on Monday last week and decided to take a series of photos around this area to show just how different things are now, in lockdown. No queue at the traffic lights and the only cars are parked on the cobbles outside the houses. I have to say it makes being out and about walking a much pleasanter experience. Now, if we could find a cure for Covid 19, release lockdown and keep traffic at this low level, I would be very pleased indeed!



Ian



