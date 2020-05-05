The Shambles, York

My exercise (and photography) walk yesterday involved a bus ride into the city centre and a wander around some of the tourist areas. No probllem with social distancing on the bus, there was only one other passenger. No problems with social distancing in the Shambles either, with only two other people there.
It is quite remarkable to see the Shambles as deserted as this. We have on occasions been in the city centre on Christmas Day to take photos when things are quiet, but even then it isn't as quiet as it was yesterday.
The Shambles has been a popular place for tourists for many years. The stepped stories of medieval buildings which allow people on upper floors to shake hands across the street must be a familiar story to many school children studying medieval history.
In recent years the Shambles has become even more popular because many Harry Potter fans have wrongly assumed that it was the inspiration for Diagon Alley. As a result there are now three Harry Potter themed shops (see http://365project.org/fishers/365/2020-03-17 for one of them).