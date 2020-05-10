Clifford's Tower, York

A beautiful sunny day and not a tourist in sight at Clifford's Tower. Like other historic buildings and museums it is currently closed due to the pandemic.



Clifford’s Tower is the largest remaining part of York Castle, once the centre of government for the north of England.



The motte (mound) on which it stands was created in the 11th century when a wooden castle was erected. The timber tower was burned down in 1190, after York's Jewish community, some 150 strong, was besieged here by a mob and committed mass suicide. The present 13th-century stone tower was probably used as a treasury and later as part of a prison.



On 30 March 1915, Clifford's Tower was taken into state guardianship. The structure was repaired and public access improved in 1935 with the demolition of the surviving 19th-century prison buildings around it, notably the wall enclosing the mound on its north and west sides.



It is now a popular place to visit, and the wall walk gives a series of interesting views over the city centre.



Ian