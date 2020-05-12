Marquetry (2)

I posted a shot a month ago ( http://365project.org/fishers/365/2020-04-14 ) of a marquetry picture created by my dad, and I thought it time I posted another. Once again it was made from a kit which included the design, base board and wood veneers.
This view is one that I am familiar with in real life. It is Cornforth Hill, in Richmond, North Yorkshire. It is a very steep hill that drops down from near the castle, through an arch in the town walls to Bridge Street and the River Swale. I particularly like the figure of the photographer in the bottom right of the picture.
These marquetry pictures are attractive in their own right, but for me they are also a link with my dad, who we lost over 20 years ago.