Katharine and I now have another lockdown project. Our youngest grandaughter has become a fan of the Railway Stories written by the Rev W Awdry. So, we are busy video recording our readings of them and sending them off to our daughter to use with our grandaughter. It's rather nice. I remember as a youngster being read some of these stories by my grandmother. Our daughters loved them as children too, so there is a nice link through the generations here.

At the moment Percy the Small Engine is the favourite.

I wonder if being read these stories at an early age explains why I like to see and photograph steam locomotives?

Ian
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
Pat Thacker
What a lovely tradition to carry on. You have a good collection there and I’m sure your granddaughter will love the stories.
May 14th, 2020  
Santina
nice photo, what a nice project, it's a nice idea to be able to stay close to our grandchildren and make them feel loved by their grandparents....you gave me a nice input
May 14th, 2020  
