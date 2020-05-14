Railway Stories

Katharine and I now have another lockdown project. Our youngest grandaughter has become a fan of the Railway Stories written by the Rev W Awdry. So, we are busy video recording our readings of them and sending them off to our daughter to use with our grandaughter. It's rather nice. I remember as a youngster being read some of these stories by my grandmother. Our daughters loved them as children too, so there is a nice link through the generations here.



At the moment Percy the Small Engine is the favourite.



I wonder if being read these stories at an early age explains why I like to see and photograph steam locomotives?



Ian