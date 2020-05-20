Allium

I paid another visit to the Homestead Park in York yesterday, and a few things have changed. The lovely little walk around the pond has been closed since it's path is too narrow to allow social distancing, and there is only one entrance open rather than two. One positive was that tape has been removed from the benches around the park so it is now possible to sit and enjoy the park.



There have been many changes in the plants now in bloom, with a nice display of different types of allium plant now in flower. This rather attractive white / cream one caught my eye.



Ian