Pompom Daisies by fishers
Pompom Daisies

At least, I think they are Pompom Daisies, but I'm not completely sure. In the formal part of the Homestead Park there were beds of these flowers with white tulips rising from the beds. I think the petals look almost like a collection of straws.

Several of the beds that had these flowers last time I went to this park have now been cleared and prepared for replanting. For the last few years there has been some kind of special display for the summer months. This started in 2014 with a recreation of a drumhead ceremony to mark the centenary of the start of World War One. Others since then have included Lord of the Rings, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Wallace and Grommit, and flowers have been used to good effect to create the scenes. It will be interesting to see if there is a special themed garden this year.

Ian
Sarah Bremner ace
What a fabulous pop of colour they are!! Beautiful. Our gardening team are not able to do too much this summer but everyone I know is busy in their own garden!
May 21st, 2020  
