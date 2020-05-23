Previous
First Rose by fishers
First Rose

At least it was the first rose in my garden a few days ago. Since then quite a few has come into flower, but then strong winds yesterday and today have damaged quite a few of the blooms.

Roses seem to be quite out of fashion in home gardens at the moment, but I'm quite traditional in enjoying the view of roses through my lounge window.

Ian
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

May 23rd, 2020  
