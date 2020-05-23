Sign up
Photo 1465
First Rose
At least it was the first rose in my garden a few days ago. Since then quite a few has come into flower, but then strong winds yesterday and today have damaged quite a few of the blooms.
Roses seem to be quite out of fashion in home gardens at the moment, but I'm quite traditional in enjoying the view of roses through my lounge window.
Ian
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
1465
photos
77
followers
44
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
19th May 2020 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
rose
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
May 23rd, 2020
