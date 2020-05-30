Low Petergate, York

York has an extensive collection of narrow and in many cases unplanned streets with buildings of many different ages all clustered together. Here we have Low Petergate, which lies roughly on the course of the Roman road the Via Principalis, one of the main thoroughfairs of the Roman city.
Nothing of Roman origin is visible, but there are Tudor, Georgian Victorian and modern buildings that can be seen in this scene.
There are also a few people around, in contrast to my shot of a couple of weeks ago when lockdown was at it's strongest. That shot was taken from almost the same position but looking in the opposite direction - http://365project.org/fishers/365/2020-05-07 Hopefully life is beginning to return a little more towards normal.