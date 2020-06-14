George Leeman

The statue of George Leeman is situated just outside York city walls, in a prominent position close to the railway station.



Leeman was a successful lawyer and politician, but it was his impact on the railways that was his greatest legacy. He played a significant part in the investigations into illegal share dealings that led to the downfall of his political opponent, George Hudson, the 'Railway King' .



In 1849 he succeeded Hudson as Chairman of the York, Newcastle and Berwick Railway and promoted the mergers which created the North Eastern Railway Company in 1854. The North Eastern, with its headquarters in York, became one of the wealthiest railways in the country and he was chairman from 1874 to 1880.



Born in York in 1809, articled to a York solicitor, Leeman established a very successful legal practice in 1835. An Alderman of the city for 28 years he was elected Lord Mayor on three occasions and was a Member of Parliament for York between 1865 and 1880. In these roles he was a staunch defender of Yorks’ antiquities and pushed through the restoration of much of the city walls.



His contributions to the development of York were recognised in the statue of him carved by the York sculptor GW Milburn and paid for by public subscription.



Ian