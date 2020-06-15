William Etty

Two photos of todays statue of William Etty, artist, which can be found in Exhibition Square, York, outside the Art Gallery. The shot on the left was taken in July 2018 during the York Bloom! festival, when various squares and public spaces were decorated with real or artificial flowers. I rather liked the addition of colour to the artists palette. It also shows the dirtyness of the stone. Since then it, along with the statue of George Leeman (see yesterdays post) have been cleaned. The second shot shows the statue a few days ago, in it's newly cleaned condition.



The statue stands outside the Art Gallery, facing Bootham Bar (one of the historical gates into the city), which he helped to protect from misguided town planners in the early 19th century. He was born in York in 1787, the son of a baker in Feasegate. Although he spent most of his working life in London he returned to York in later life and bought a house and studio overlooking the River Ouse close to where he was born. Etty was very active in campaigning to preserve York’s historic buildings. He is buried in St Olave’s churchyard, near the Museum Gardens.



As far as I know, I've now shared all the statues of well known people in public spaces in the central area of York. Three seems a rather small number for a city with the long history and heritage that York has. The only other statue in a public space that I can think of is in West Bank park in Acomb, where there is one of Queen Victoria. Hopefully when public transport restricitons are relaxed I will be able to go and get a photo of that.



Ian



