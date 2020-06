Foxglove

Another recent shot taken by Louise.



This is the common foxglove, Digitalis purpurea, a familiar wild plant growing in woods and hedgerows in the UK. It is easy to spot with its large, purple-pink spikes of trumpet flowers in summer. It also makes an excellent garden plant, especially for shady positions. It's important to remember that they are poisonous. They are also an important source of medical treatments.



The dark spots always remind me of landing lights at an airport, but here guiding in the bees towards the pollen!



Ian