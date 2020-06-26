Changes

Government guidance is to encourage local authorities to make adjustments to busy areas of towns and cities to make walking and cycling easier, and to allow social distancing to be more easily maintained. One of the adjustments in York is that this road, Coppergate, is now a one way street with traffic running towards the camera, and the walkways have been widened with the use of the orange and white barriers.



These arrangements are temporary, but hopefully some of the changes will become permenant benifits for those of us who walk or cycle.



Ian