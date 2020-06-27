Road Closed

In addition to road narrowing, there are seven roads in the centre of York that have recently been closed to traffic during the day, extending the existing pedestrian zone, to allow pedestrians more space to social distance. In certain places it will allow cafes to use some of the pavement space as a street cafe, enabling businesses with small premises to reopen.



The barriers are ugly, and if the scheme becomes permenant they will be replaced with something that will blend in rather better than this. There is also a warden on duty at the moment to ensure motorists comply with the new rules.



I am pleased with this change. The previous situation was rather confusing, since motorists could drive into the central area and then struggle to find their way when faced with footstreets. This extension to the pedestrianised area gives more logical boundaries to the pedestrian zone and should reduce confusion, making the central area much safer for pedestrians.



The street in this shot is Goodramgate. It was in Viking times the street belonging to or inhabited by a Viking called Gurthrum. and may refer to the Viking king Guthrum who ruled from York in the 9th century.



Ian