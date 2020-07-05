Previous
Tempest Anderson Hall by fishers
Photo 1508

Tempest Anderson Hall

The Museum Gardens, in the centre of York, were recently reopened as Covid-19 restrictions are slowly lifted and people return to the city centre. The gardens are botanical gardens, with a variety of exotic plants. There are two buildings which initially catch the eye - the ruins of St Marys Abbey (part of which can be seen in the foreground and to the right of this shot) and the Yorkshire Museum (not visible in this shot). However, another slightly hidden building, seen here, is Tempest Anderson Hall.

Tempest Anderson (7 December 1846–26 August 1913)) was an ophthalmic surgeon at York County Hospital, and an expert amateur photographer and vulcanologist. He was President of the Yorkshire Philosophical Society, and in 1912 he presented the society with a 300-seat lecture theatre (the Tempest Anderson Hall) attached to the side of the Yorkshire Museum in the Museum Gardens. This is thought to be one of the world's first concrete buildings. It is still in regular use.

