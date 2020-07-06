St Mary's Abbey, York

Looking back over the photos we have posted, it was a surprise to find that it is almost 4 years since a photo of these abbey ruins was posted. Several of you commented on the corner of the ruins on yesterday's post, so I thought it time to share another shot. For a shot from a different direction see https://365project.org/fishers/365/2016-08-23
The history notes here are a slightly modified version of those posted with the earlier shot.
St Mary's Abbey was a massive church with a range of other buildings, in a big walled enclosure. It was the largest and richest Benedictine establishment in the north of England and one of the largest landholders in Yorkshire. It's downfall came in 1539 when King Henry VIII disolved monasteries across the country and siezed their wealth.
Much has been destroyed, but this north wall of the nave and the arch which would have been at the base of a central tower remain impressive and give some idea of the scale of the building. Parts of the building completely destroyed are marked in the grass with lines of stone.
The original church on the site was founded in 1055 and dedicated to Saint Olaf II of Norway. A church of that name still exists, immediately to the left of the window arches, and in much modified form still serves as a parich church for the local community.
This church building was started in 1270, under the direction of Abbot Simon de Warwick, and was swiftly completed during a single twenty-four year building campaign, such was the financial strength of the abbey. The completed abbey church was 350ft (76 metres) in length, consisted of a nave with aisles, north and south transepts with chapels in an eastern aisle, and a presbytery with aisles. To the east of the cloister and on the line of the transepts were a vestibule leading to the chapter house, the scriptorium and library.
The ruins are an attractive feature of the Museum Gardens, which were recently reopened after Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed. It was nice to wander in these gardens and ruins without the crowds normally found there.