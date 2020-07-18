Previous
Rowntree Park Rainbows by fishers
South of York city centre, on the west bank of the River Ouse, can be found Rowntree Park.

This park extends to 20-acres (8.1 hectares), with the land beig donated by Rowntree & Co. It was created in memory of employees of Rowntree & Co who died in World War I, and was opened in July 1921 by local entrepreneur and philanthropist Joseph Rowntree. The gates at the riverbank entrance are eighteenth-century and were given by the company as a memorial to the people of York who died in World War II.

Towards the southern end of the park is a long pergola, with a circular section at the north end, from which I found these knitted / crocheted rainbows hanging, one of a number of features around the city to encourage and support National Health Service (NHS) workers.

Ian
Fisher Family

@fishers
