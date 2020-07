It Isn't This Season's Colour!

Beside Rawcliffe Lake, York, again and I spotted this small patch of autumn colour. I didn't want to see autumn colour. I didn't expect to see autumn colour, but there it was. Don't get me wrong, I like autumn colour, but not in the middle of summer. Fortunately there was only this small patch, so I'm sharing it with you so that you can see what we have to look for later in the year.



Ian