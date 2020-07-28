Previous
Restoration Project (2) by fishers
Baby Christine now has her newly washed clothes on, and I then moved on to the second part of my restoration challenge, which was to adapt the back carrier to be a carry cot.

This was relatively straightforward as I only needed to add two carry handles. The carrier washed and dried well. I used webbing to create the handles and to add support underneath the carrier. It can now be used as either a carrier or a backpack.

Now its all ready for a new little owner who we should see at the end of this week.

