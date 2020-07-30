Steam to the Seaside

It has been a long wait, but today was the first passenger carrying steam train to pass through York for some months. The service was one of the regular summer Scarborough Spa Express runs. This year the service starts from Carnforth in Lancashire and is hauled to York by a vintage diesel locomotive, before the change to a steam locomotive just south of York railway station. The train then continues steam hauled to Scarborough.



Today's locomotive carried the number 45562 and the name Alberta, but it is really 45699 Galatea. I don't know why the long lost locomotive Alberta was being commemorated in this way, but the real Alberta went to a scrapyard in the 1960s.



This year the service runs into platform 4 at York railway station, a far more awkward route to get a decent shot of than platform 5 which was used in previous routes. This view was taken through a forest of signals and electrification masts.as the train approached the station from the south.



Ian