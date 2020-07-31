Previous
Steam to the Seaside (2) by fishers
Photo 1534

Steam to the Seaside (2)

So, I'm going to indulge myself today with a second steam locomotive shot from yesterday.

Having taken shots of the train arriving at the south end of York station, I moved quickly to the north end to get shots as it left the station onto the branch line towards Scarborough.

I have missed these opportinities to take steam photos.

Ian
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Photo Details

Bri ace
Love it, great shot. I enjoy a trip to the G.C.R at Loughborough and hopefully when this shielding ends will be able to get up there
July 31st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Lovely. I can almost smell her and hear the chuff chuff chuff 😀
July 31st, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture...I like the sounds of trains.
July 31st, 2020  
