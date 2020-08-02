Previous
Petunia by fishers
Petunia

In a corner of the churchyard of Holy Trinity Church in Micklegate, York, are these attractive flowers.

There are quite a few species of Petunia, with a variety of patterns on the petals. They originate from South America, and are quite common in gardens in the UK.

Ian
2nd August 2020

Fisher Family

Frances Claydon ace
like the detail
August 2nd, 2020  
