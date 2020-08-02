Sign up
Photo 1536
Petunia
In a corner of the churchyard of Holy Trinity Church in Micklegate, York, are these attractive flowers.
There are quite a few species of Petunia, with a variety of patterns on the petals. They originate from South America, and are quite common in gardens in the UK.
Ian
2nd August 2020
2nd Aug 20
1
0
Tags
flower
,
petunia
Frances Claydon
ace
like the detail
August 2nd, 2020
