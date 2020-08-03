Holy Trinity Church, York

Wandering around York a few days ago, looking at some of the changes to York as the restrictions are being lifted, I decided to call in Holy Trinity Church in Micklegate, York. The decision was a spur of the moment one, and that is a notable thing today - so many museums etc now have to be booked in advance, which can be inhibiting. I haven't been in this church since before the lockdown started, and I enjoyed revisiting. It is a pleasant peaceful place away from the crowds and apart from the tourist trail.



It's history is complicated. It is summarised as follows by Wikipedia - "The church was a Benedictine monastery founded in 1089 as Micklegate Priory, York by Ralph Paynel, and dedicated to the Holy Trinity. It fronted on Micklegate. It was under the care of the Benedictine Abbey of Marmoutier. The site had previously been used for Christ Church, a house of secular canons. The church dates from the 12th century with additions in the 13th and 14th centuries. The tower dates from 1453. The church was remodelled after the Dissolution of the Monasteries.



The south aisle was rebuilt during a restoration between 1850 and 1851 by JB and W Atkinson of York. The body of the building was entirely re-pewed, and a new aisle, 10 feet (3.0 m) wide and 60 feet (18 m) was added on the south side, by opening the original arcades.



The chancel and vestry were rebuilt between 1886 and 1887 by Fisher and Hepper. The chancel was rebuilt and was 38 feet (12 m) long and 23 feet (7.0 m) wide. It included a new vestry and organ chamber.



The west front was reconstructed in 1902 to 1905 by Charles Hodgson Fowler."



And that is only scratching the surface!



Ian



