Sunflower

The walled garden at Temple Newsam has a lovely crop of sunflowers. I find them such cheerful flowers with many happy memories of sunflower growing competitions, both with my daughters, and the children I used to work with.



Sunflowers originate in the Americas. They were first used domestically in what is now Mexico and the Southern United States.Domestic sunflower seeds have been found in Mexico, dating to 2100 BC. Native American people grew sunflowers as a crop from Mexico to Southern Canada. In the 16th century the first crop breeds were takenrom America to Europe by explorers.



Katharine