Steam Memories

I went to York railway station yesterday for more shots of a steam locomotive with the Scarborough Spa Express on it's way to the coast.



Last week's run was cancelled due to a fault with the locomotive, but it was fixed for this week.



I mentioned at the end of July when I posted shots of this service that the locomotive carried the number 45562 and the name 'Alberta', but it is really 45699 'Galatea'. Well, my memory of the original locomotive 'Alberta' was way back in the mid 1960s, when the end of steam on British Railways was rapidly approaching, and that locomotive was quite a regular performer on services between Leeds and Sheffield, and passed quite close to where I lived as a youngster. Not surprisingly, I was regularly out to see whatever steam locomotives I could.



Here, the locomotive passes below the impressive roof over the platforms, running through platform 3 towards platform 4 where it would be welcomed by quite a group of photographers.



Ian