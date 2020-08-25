Previous
Heart of a Poppy by fishers
Heart of a Poppy

I'm not sure what variety of poppy this is, but it could be a pink Oilseed Poppy. We have quite a few of these growing in a corner of our garden, and they make an attractive colourful display. But when I looked closer I found this interestingly sculpted centre to one of the flowers.

Sorry for the later post today, but we had a visit from our oldest daughter Louise and her family - the first time we have seen them since Christmas - so we have had a lovely time catching up, and being shocked by how much Louise's children have grown since we saw them.

Ian
Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
