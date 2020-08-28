The Old Signal Box

This building was originally a signal box that controlled part of the York railway station site. Other signal boxes controlled the station approaches to the north and south. The upper part of the building with it's large areas of glass was where the signalmen and lever frames were housed. Today the upper part is normally a Costa Coffee Shop, although at the moment it is closed due to Covid-19. It is entered from half way up the steps of the footbridge. Outside it's entrance is a rather attractive clock, with two large faces so that it can be clearly seen along the platforms, with a small face facing the footbridge for the benifit of passengers crossing it.



The lower floor is a WH Smiths bookshop / newsagents, with its entrance from the station concourse.



The signal box was built between 1900 and 1909. The footbridge was a later addition, being built in 1938-1939 when extra platforms were being built on the west side of the station.



Today, signalling is controlled from a Rail Operating Centre to the west of the station. The ultimate intention is that around 12 of these centres will control signalling for the entire country. The area that the York centre controls already extends over much of Yorkshire, and it will be extended to control the entire East Coast route from London to the Scottish border. Quite a contrast to the need for several mechanical signal boxes to control just the station area and it's immediate surroundings when this building was constructed.



