Wherreys Spinney

A look back at one of my explorations with the grandchildren in south Lincolnshire last week.



This shot is on the east side of Wherreys Spinney at Elsea Park, Bourne. The arch of trees marks the route of a long closed railway from the south and looks north towards the junction with another long closed railway route from the west.



This branch line was a single track that ran south through Thurlby before turning south-west towards the East Coast main line at Essendine. It always struggled financially following its opening in 1860, and it closed in 1951.



Ian