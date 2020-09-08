Previous
Next
Path in Bourne Woods by fishers
Photo 1573

Path in Bourne Woods

Another memory from last week in south Lincolnshire with my daughter and her family, and another arch of trees over a walking route, but a very different result. This time a tall arch on a much more sunny day.

For some reason, whenever my grandson is asked where he wants to go out, it's Bourne Woods. I was told that there are lots of paths still to explore.

This was taken at the start of my visit. I had found an orienteering map of the woods, which to me is far more useful than any other map of the area. There is far more detail than on an OS map, and it includes many paths not shown on the OS map. They are a bit difficult to use until you get used to them, but this map helped us explore some very minor paths.

This shot was taken just after we entered the woods on the eastern side, on one of the main paths, looking north.

Ian
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
430% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Great leading line, it looks very inviting
September 8th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Beautiful spot for a walk
September 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise