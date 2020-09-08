Path in Bourne Woods

Another memory from last week in south Lincolnshire with my daughter and her family, and another arch of trees over a walking route, but a very different result. This time a tall arch on a much more sunny day.



For some reason, whenever my grandson is asked where he wants to go out, it's Bourne Woods. I was told that there are lots of paths still to explore.



This was taken at the start of my visit. I had found an orienteering map of the woods, which to me is far more useful than any other map of the area. There is far more detail than on an OS map, and it includes many paths not shown on the OS map. They are a bit difficult to use until you get used to them, but this map helped us explore some very minor paths.



This shot was taken just after we entered the woods on the eastern side, on one of the main paths, looking north.



Ian