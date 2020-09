White Cosmos Flowers

Taken at the same place as yesterday's shot, this is a close-up of the white flowers around the round stone fountain. The flowers are very popular with pollen collecting insects, and there were large numbers of insects around these flowers.



I used an online plant identification site to identify these flowers by posting a photo of them. I hope that this is a white cosmos flower, as the site suggests. If not and you know what it is, please let me know.



Ian