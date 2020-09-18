Acidanthera

Another flower that I am not familiar with, identified by my newly discovered online plant identifier.



Acidanthera is a summer-blooming bulb in the gladiolus family. The plants have upright, sword-like foliage and fragrant white flowers in late summer and early autumn. Acidanthera is easy-to-grow in any sunny garden and also grows well in containers. This plant is known by many names, including Gladiolus murielae, Gladiolus callianthus, Abyssinian gladiolus and peacock orchid.



This is another shot taken when Katharine and I had a walk in the Homestead Park a few days ago. There were quite a few of these flowers to be seen.



Ian