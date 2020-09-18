Previous
Acidanthera by fishers
Acidanthera

Another flower that I am not familiar with, identified by my newly discovered online plant identifier.

Acidanthera is a summer-blooming bulb in the gladiolus family. The plants have upright, sword-like foliage and fragrant white flowers in late summer and early autumn. Acidanthera is easy-to-grow in any sunny garden and also grows well in containers. This plant is known by many names, including Gladiolus murielae, Gladiolus callianthus, Abyssinian gladiolus and peacock orchid.

This is another shot taken when Katharine and I had a walk in the Homestead Park a few days ago. There were quite a few of these flowers to be seen.

Ian
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
Sarah Bremner ace
That's very lovely.
September 18th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
September 18th, 2020  
