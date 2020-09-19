Aaron's-beard

Aaron's-beard (Hypericum calycinum) is another of the many attractive flowers that Katharine and I saw on our wander around the Homestead Park in York.



Hypericum calycinum is a species of low-growing shrub in the flowering plant family Hypericaceae. Widely cultivated for its large yellow flowers, its names as a garden plant include Rose-of-Sharon (in Britain and Australia), Aaron's beard, great St John's wort, creeping St John's wort and Jerusalem star.



Rose-of-Sharon may be it's popular name in Britain, but I rather liked the idea of calling it Aaron's-beard.



Ian