Previous
Next
Aaron's-beard by fishers
Photo 1584

Aaron's-beard

Aaron's-beard (Hypericum calycinum) is another of the many attractive flowers that Katharine and I saw on our wander around the Homestead Park in York.

Hypericum calycinum is a species of low-growing shrub in the flowering plant family Hypericaceae. Widely cultivated for its large yellow flowers, its names as a garden plant include Rose-of-Sharon (in Britain and Australia), Aaron's beard, great St John's wort, creeping St John's wort and Jerusalem star.

Rose-of-Sharon may be it's popular name in Britain, but I rather liked the idea of calling it Aaron's-beard.

Ian
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
433% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 19th, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
great detail
September 19th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful closeup, details
September 19th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 19th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise