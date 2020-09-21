Church of the Holy Redeemer

Last week in the UK was Heritage Open Days Week, which is an opportunity to visit locations not normally open to the public, or to make visits free to locations where there is usually an admission charge. Because of Covid-19 there are fewer locations this year, and many events were online. However, I did find a location in York which was new to me - Church of the Holy Redeemer in Acomb.



The prominent church hall building on the left was built in the 1930s, and church services were initially held there. Due to the effects of the Second World War, the church itself wasn't started until the late 1950s.



Although it looks like typical mid 20th century architecture, there are a few surprises inside, as I will show you tomorrow.



Ian