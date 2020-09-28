Previous
Town Hall, Easingwold by fishers
Photo 1593

Town Hall, Easingwold

At the centre of the large cobbled Market Place in Easingwold is this rather grand and flamboyant town hall.

Built in 1864, this building is rather out of scale with the mainly Georgian buildings around the edge of the Market Place. It was obviously designed to impress.

Today much of the building is used by a variety of small businesses.

28th September 2020

Photo Details

Joyce Lancaster ace
Love the clock and it's tower!
September 28th, 2020  
