York Minster Towers

Taken from the bank of the River Ouse, between Clifton Bridge and Scarborough Bridge on a section of the river known as Clifton Long Reach.



This is a shot I've taken before, several times, from slightly different viewpoints, although I've not shared it before on 365.



The two western towers can clearly be seen, with the central tower partly obsured. In the foreground are the rooftops of houses along Sycamore Terrace. At the very bottom is part of the flood bank which is in the process of being increased in height by around 1 metre - part of a massive upgrade of flood defences following the flooding along the River Foss on Boxing Day 2015.



This is a view that would be shared by those on the tour boat shown in yesterday's post.



Ian