St Helen's Square, York

A rather quiet St Helen's Square, with the traditional Christmas tree in the front of the Mansion House.



This is a big improvement on the scene last Christmas, when a rather intrusive security barrier ran down the middle of the square towards the Mansion House, to deter terror attacks on the Christmas crowds. At that time traffic was allowed on the right of the square, but not on the left.



Things are rather different this year, with the pedestrianised areas in the city centre extended to make social distancing easier during Covid-19, and the whole square is now traffic free - to me a massive improvement, and I'm hoping the newly pedestrianised areas will stay traffic free after the pandemic ends and the crowds return to the city centre.



The Mansion House is the home of the Lord Mayors of York during their term in office. It is built in an early Georgian style. The Mansion House is the earliest purpose built house for a Lord Mayor still in existence and predates the Mansion House in London by at least twenty years.



The foundation stone for the Mansion House was laid in 1725, with the building completed seven years later in 1732. The architect who designed the Mansion House is unknown, although the frontage may be by William Etty, the well known artist and architect who was born in York.



Ian