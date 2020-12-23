Previous
Next
42 Years! by fishers
Photo 1678

42 Years!

These glass tree decorations were a wedding present for Katharine and I when we got married 42 years ago today (1978). This shot was taken a few days ago, just before they were added to our tree for Christmas 2020.

Ian
23rd December 2020 23rd Dec 20

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
459% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely, colorful ornaments
December 23rd, 2020  
Vesna
Happy anniversary! I wish to you many happy years together. :-)
December 23rd, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
Happy Anniversary! How wonderful that these are still shiny bright after all these years
December 23rd, 2020  
Peter Dulis ace
wow - nice memento
December 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise