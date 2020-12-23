Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1678
42 Years!
These glass tree decorations were a wedding present for Katharine and I when we got married 42 years ago today (1978). This shot was taken a few days ago, just before they were added to our tree for Christmas 2020.
Ian
23rd December 2020
23rd Dec 20
4
1
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
1678
photos
84
followers
43
following
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ72
Taken
20th December 2020 2:31pm
Tags
christmas
,
gift
,
decorations
gloria jones
ace
Lovely, colorful ornaments
December 23rd, 2020
Vesna
Happy anniversary! I wish to you many happy years together. :-)
December 23rd, 2020
Joyce Lancaster
ace
Happy Anniversary! How wonderful that these are still shiny bright after all these years
December 23rd, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
wow - nice memento
December 23rd, 2020
