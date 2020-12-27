Five Years Ago.... (2)

The day after Boxing Day 2015, and the flooding of York was taking a turn for the worse.



York has a series of flood defences, mainly constructed in the 1980's following two severe flood events in 1978 and 1982. Part of this was a flood gate near the mouth of the River Foss, designed to prevent flood water from the River Ouse forcing it's way up the River Foss. When this was a risk, the flood gate was closed and water from the River Foss was pumped into the River Ouse, preventing flooding of many houses close to the River Foss.



In 2015, the main source of flood water was the River Foss itself, and the flow of water was in excess of the design capacity of the pumping system. Water began to enter the control room of the pumping system and gate. There were fears that power would be lost and the gate fixed in the closed position but with no pumps to move the water from the River Foss into the River Ouse. If the gate was left closed the resulting flood would be higher than if it were open, and around 1500 homes could be flooded. The decision was therefore taken to open the flood gate while there was still power, but there would be some flooding from water in the River Ouse.



This shot shows Huntington Road after the Foss flood gate had been reopened. An estimated 500 houses were flooded along the River Foss due to the reopening of the flood gate. The weather by this time was dry and sunny, a contrast to the effects of the earlier rain.



Despite the devastation, there was humour. Further along Huntington Road, a resident in a Captain Jack Sparrow took a selfie with a background of flood water. By the River Ouse a banner read 'Don't worry, we still have plenty of turkey'.



Ian