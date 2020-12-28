Five Years Ago.... (3)

Towards the end of daylight on the day after Boxing Day 2015, and the situation continues to deteriorate.



The building on the right is the telephone exchange, and another victim of the flood. We lost phone and internet for several days, and suddenly we felt very cut off from the rest of the world. Our local radio station became the main source of local news.



The tall building top left is a car park, completely cut off from the road network. The lower temporary building on the left was the sales office for new apartment blocks being built on the site.



The location from which I took the photo is no longer available. It was a rooftop car park on the Stonebow Building. It has since been refurbished and the car park is now private space for the apartments in the upper tower.



