Photo 1691

Spire

This interesting building was the chapel of Clifton Hospital, a mental health unit which was opened in 1847 and closed (except for a secure unit) in 1994. The chapel was at the west end of the site, and has had a variety of uses since it was last used as a chapel.

For many years it was used as an NHS furniture store. When the hospital was closed and the area redeveloped, one of the major companies which occupied the site was Norwich Union, the insurance company, and they also took over the use of the chapel, which became a staff restaurant. When Norwich Union left the site during a rationalisation of their sites, the office blocks were taken over by another insurance company and the chapel reverted to NHS use and has now been converted to an orthopedic clinic. One of our neighbours had her knee joints replace in this clinic.

So, the old chapel has had a long and varied history, and the spire still stands proud at the former Clifton Hospital site.

