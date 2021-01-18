Previous
Next
Katharine's Latest Project by fishers
Photo 1704

Katharine's Latest Project

Knitting has become a major activity for Katharine since the start of the first lockdown in March 2020. Fortunately one of Lucy's friends in York in the middle of last year, another of her friends had a baby late last year, and Lucy is expecting a baby due before the end of this month, so lots of baby clothes have been knitted.

Unfortunately, new deliveries of wool have arrived regularly as well, so the stockpile has grown. So the next project for 2021 is to reduce the stockpile. Katharine will just have to do more knitting!

Ian
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
466% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise