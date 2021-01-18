Katharine's Latest Project

Knitting has become a major activity for Katharine since the start of the first lockdown in March 2020. Fortunately one of Lucy's friends in York in the middle of last year, another of her friends had a baby late last year, and Lucy is expecting a baby due before the end of this month, so lots of baby clothes have been knitted.



Unfortunately, new deliveries of wool have arrived regularly as well, so the stockpile has grown. So the next project for 2021 is to reduce the stockpile. Katharine will just have to do more knitting!



Ian