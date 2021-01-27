Midsomer Locations - Hambleden

Well, after a couple of photos from Louise showing the snow in south Lincolnshire, today it is back in time to my visits around Midsomer, and a look at the village of Hambleden.



After my second visit to Turville (see post on 24th January), I walked south along the valley to arrive at Hambleden village. On my approach to the village I saw lots of large lorries in a field - yes, the film crews were there. I was told the filming was for a two part 1960s police drama, and you can see the vintage police car on the bottom left of this collage.



It seems the film crews are welcome in Hambleden, and money from their visits is used to conserve the features of the village.



Hambleden is about 4 miles (6.4 km) west of Marlow, and about 3 miles (4.8 km) north east of Henley-on-Thames. It is another Midsomer village with a long history.



The village name is Anglo Saxon in origin, and means 'crooked or irregularly-shaped hill'. It was recorded in the Domesday Book of 1086 as Hanbledene, though previously in 1015 it was known as Hamelan dene. St Thomas Cantilupe, the Lord Chancellor and Bishop of Hereford, was born in Hambleden in 1218. In 1315 a Royal charter was granted to hold a market in the village, and a fair on St Bartholomew's Day (24 August) every year. The charter was reconfirmed in 1321, though appears to have not lasted much longer than this.



St Mary the Virgin's church dates from the 14th century and includes a conspicuous memorial to Cope D'Oyley (who died in 1633) and his family.



The village was a base for US soldiers during the buildup to D-Day in 1944.



Hambleden has been used in many different film and tv productions, including Band of Brothers, Into the Woods, Sleepy Hollow, 101 Dalmatians, North & South, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, As Time Goes By, Nanny McPhee Returns, Cranford, The Avengers, as well as various episodes from Marple, Poirot, Endeavour, Lewis and of course Midsomer Murders.



Ian