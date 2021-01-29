One Year Ago...

One year ago today the first British case of Covid-19 was found in York, at the Staycity Aparthotel shown in this shot.



The York Press newspaper marked the anniversary with the following - " A year ago today, two people fell ill at a York hotel - and Britain started its chaotic slide into lockdowns, deaths, quarantines, masks, economic crises, overwhelmed hospitals and closed schools.



A Chinese national and a member of his family were taken to hospital from the Staycity aparthotel next to York Barbican by paramedics wearing white hazmat suits.



They suspected the pair might just have the new coronavirus which had been wreaking havoc in China. Tests quickly confirmed they were right: they were the first people in the UK to have contracted the disease. Suddenly, StayCity and then the University of York found themselves at the centre of a national media storm."



A year later and the battle against the virus is still being waged, although some progress has been made with treatments and more recently with vaccinations. Who would have thought a year ago that there was so much pain and suffering ahead.



Ian