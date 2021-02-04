Sign up
A New Arrival!
Shortly after 5am today, our youngest daughter Lucy had a baby boy. Baby, mum, dad and grandparents are all doing well!
Katharine and I don't know when we will get to meet him, with the current Covid-19 restrictions in place, but we hope that it won't be too long.
Ian
4th February 2021
Fisher Family
@fishers
January 2020 - Hard to believe that out first photos were posted in 2013. There have been a few breaks along the way, but here...
Casablanca
ace
Congratulations! That is wonderful news. Lots of love to you and all your family xx
February 4th, 2021
