A New Arrival! by fishers
Photo 1721

A New Arrival!

Shortly after 5am today, our youngest daughter Lucy had a baby boy. Baby, mum, dad and grandparents are all doing well!

Katharine and I don't know when we will get to meet him, with the current Covid-19 restrictions in place, but we hope that it won't be too long.

Ian
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Fisher Family

@fishers
Casablanca ace
Congratulations! That is wonderful news. Lots of love to you and all your family xx
February 4th, 2021  
