Midsomer Locations - Bledlow

Bledlow played a key role in the pilot episode of Midsomer Murders, first broadcast on UK TV in March 1997, where it was used as the fictional village of 'Badger's Drift'. It was featured again in several other episodes. The pub (top right) was particularly popular in several episodes, where it appeared under a variety of names in different episodes.



Bledlow is situated about 1.5 miles (2.4 km) west-south-west of Princes Risborough, and is on the county boundary between Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.



The name Bledlow is derived from Old English and means "Bledda's burial mound". A 10th century document records it as Bleddanhloew; the Domesday Book of 1086 records it as Bledelai. A more common derivation is from "Bled-Hlaw" meaning Bloody Hill which commemorates an undated battle between Saxons and Danes.



The village is on the ancient Icknield Way and is where several springs form a small pool called the Lyde. The water from the springs is said to wear away the chalk on which the village stands, giving rise to the simple local medieval nursery rhyme:



They who live and do abide

Shall see Bledlow Church fall into the Lyde



The brook running from the pool into the nearby valley (called the Lyde Brook) provided water power for two watermills for many years. Bledlow's watermill is a tourist attraction.



Above the village, carved into the chalk of Wain Hill is a large cross. There is also a round barrow on the hill. It is thought that this is the barrow or burial mound referred to in the village name.



Holy Trinity Church overlooks the Vale of Aylesbury. It has two aisles and the nave arcades include capitals made in about 1200. Other features of interest are the font, some fragments of wall paintings, and the 13th or 14th-century south doorway and porch. It is a Grade I listed building.



The village has a number of long distance footpaths that pass through or near it, including the Chiltern Way, The Ridgeway, The Midshires Way and the Icknield Way Trail.



